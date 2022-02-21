33 rowdies detained in Tiruchi
The city police have detained 33 rowdies with criminal records ahead of the counting of votes polled in the urban local bodies elections, scheduled for Tuesday.
Acting on instructions from City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan to round up persons who could potentially cause troubles during the counting, seven rowdies each were detained in Cantonment, Gandhi Market and Golden Rock areas, three each in K.K.Nagar and Thillai Nagar areas and six in Srirangam, according to a press release from the city police.
