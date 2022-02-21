Commerce students sensitised to scope for successful career in financial engineering

TIRUCHI Centre for Financial Markets, Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, Bharathidasan University, exposed students to the potential for a successful career in financial engineering, through organising Financial Literary Week celebrations, last week.

Teaming up with NSE Academy Limited, Chennai, the department enabled interface between students and experts on emerging topics of interest.

The very reason for launch of Financial Literacy Week by Reserve Bank of India was to promote financial literacy, with a focus on creating awareness about convenience of digital transactions; security of digital transactions; and protection of customers, M. Selvam, Coordinator, Centre for Financial Markets, Professor and Department Head, said.

Presiding over, M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, advised students to develop the quantitative aspect of learning to reach the goal of financial literacy.

S. Ranganathan, Chief Manager, NSE Academy Limited, in his key note address, said financial literacy initiatives were taken by the Academy in the areas of financial education to wide spectrum of school and college students and professionals through various programmes.

Senthil Murugan, Senior Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Chennai, in his lecture on 'Demystifying Investments' explained the various asset classes ranging from fixed deposits to stocks. He advocated investment decisions after analysing the company fundamentals, and opined that Mutual Funds Systematic Investment Plan was the best way of starting the investment.

Vinodh James, Manager, NSE Academy Limited in his lecture on 'Go Digital Go Secure' said the Aadhar Enabled Payment System was a measure to take banking services to the doorsteps of illiterate people. He emphasised that digitisation is the major drive for financial inclusion.

S. Iyyampillai, Senior Professor (Retd.), Department of Economics, Bharathidasan University discussed about 'Analytical Approach for Understanding Union Budget – 2022'. Understanding budget was necessary for all citizens as it impacted them through taxes, through development and through inflation.