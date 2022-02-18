111 new cases in central districts

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the central districts decreased further on Friday, with 111 new infections reported by the State Health Department. No fatalities were recorded on Friday.

Tiruchi district had the highest number with 111 new cases. Thanjavur reported 20 new cases, while 14 persons tested positive in Tiruvarur district on Friday. Nagapattinam had 13 new cases, while in Karur, 12 persons tested positive.

In the single digit tallies, Pudukottai had eight new infections. In Ariyalur, five new cases were reported. Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur both recorded the lowest number, with one fresh infection in each district.