IndiGo to introduce Tiruchi-Tirupati service from March 29

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 19:46 IST

It will be available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

IndiGo will introduce non - stop flights from Tiruchi to Tirupati and back from March 29. The airline had originally planned operation of the new service from January 18 but had to postpone it owing to the Omicron virus threat, said airline sources. The new service would be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The airline will operate an ATR aircraft on the sector. The flight will leave Tiruchi at 3.40 p.m. and reach Tirupati at 5 p.m. In the return direction, it will leave Tirupati at 5.20 p.m. and arrive Tiruchi at 6.30 p.m. The airline has been operating flights to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from here.



