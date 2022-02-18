Philatelists seek stamps on freedom fighters

Philately Club suggests names for special issue covers

Philately Club suggests names for special issue covers

no photograph available

TIRUCHI A group of philatelists in Tiruchi is hoping to see a wider representation of overlooked freedom fighters in the State by submitting a list of 100 potential candidates who could be selected for the commemorative special issue covers being released during the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration of the nation’s 75th year of Independence.

“Since the campaign started from August last year, only four unsung heroes of the Independence struggle from Tamil Nadu have been honoured with a special issue cover: Subramaniya Siva, Captain Lakshmi Sehgal,Veerathai Kuyili, and Ondiveeran. We would like the Postal Department to consider some more men and women from our State who are equally deserving of this distinction,” P. Vijay Kumar, secretary, Tiruchirapalli Philatelic Club (TPC), told The Hindu.

A TPC delegation handed over a petition to this effect to R. Ganapathi Swaminathan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi, in the presence of A. Abdul Latheef, Senior Postmaster, Tiruchi Head Post Office on Thursday. The club has compiled background notes on 100 leaders who played an important role in India’s freedom movement, but are lesser known to the public today. Among these figures are T.M. Mookan Asari, Sakkarai Chettiar, Varadarajulu Naidu, Vijayaraghava Achariyar, Krishnasamy Sarma, Lakshmi Narasu Chettiar, V.V.S. Iyer, Acharya, Ramaswami Mudaliar, G.A. Natesan, Pandithai Asalambikai Ammaiyar, Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai, Pasumponn Muthuramalinga Devar, Tiruppur Kumaran, and Thillaiyadi Valliammai. Some others have been an important part of the State’s socio-political fabric, but have been overlooked in the official listing, said the philatelists. They pointed out personalities like ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasami, the social activist and politician who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam; Subramania Bharathi, Tamil poet, writer and journalist and thespian ‘Avvai’ T.K. Shanmugham, who was closely associated with the Dravidian and Communist movements. “As ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ runs for a year, there are still a few months left for the Postal Department to add some more Tamil heroes for the special issue. This will highlight the sacrifices and contribution of these forgotten leaders to our nation,” said Mr. Vijay Kumar.