Security scaled up for urban local bodies poll

Quick Reaction Teams and Striking Force in place

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region to ensure smooth conduct of the elections to be held for the urban local bodies on Saturday.

Comprehensive security schemes have been drafted in each district in the region with field-level police personnel having been given briefings about their role and responsibilities. Police have identified vulnerable polling stations in Tiruchi and other districts where pickets would be posted to scale up the security arrangements. In addition to mobilising the respective district police strength, law enforcers have also drafted members of the Home Guards for deployment at polling stations and other areas.

Depending on the sensitivity of the polling station and the location in which it was situated, the deployment of police personnel has been made, said senior police officers. Every polling booth would have a policeman. The election is to start at 7 a.m. in Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats. In Tiruchi Corporation limits alone, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi City Police, the number of polling booths is 790. Sufficient number of police strength had been deployed all over the city including at polling booths to ensure smooth conduct of the day-long poll, say police sources. One company of the Tamil Nadu Special Police has also been mobilised as part of the security arrangement.

About 5,000 police personnel and Home Guards have been mobilised in the Tiruchi Range encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Karur and Ariyalur districts. Quick Reaction Teams to act swiftly in times of emergency have been constituted at every municipality and town panchayat levels falling under the Tiruchi Range, says a senior police officer. The Tiruchi Range consists of a few wards of Tiruchi Corporation besides all wards of Karur Corporation. The number of municipalities and town panchayats in the range are 13 and 36 respectively. The sources said 31 vulnerable polling stations have been identified under the Corporation limits; 91 vulnerable polling stations under the municipal limits and 40 in town panchayats. As part of the security arrangement, Striking Force teams have been constituted and provided to Inspectors; Deputy Superintendents of Police and Additional Superintendents of Police to carry out patrolling on the polling day.

In addition to these, three companies of the Tamil Nadu Special Police have been drawn for the poll bandobust duty and kept on a standby, said a senior police officer. Every district has drafted a detailed security scheme and the field-level police personnel have been given briefings about their roles. Sensitive locations have been identified all over the Range to step up police presence, the officer further said.