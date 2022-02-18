All set for polling in ULB elections

Polling materials moved to booths

All is set for Saturday’s elections to the urban local bodies in the central region with authorities in the districts moving men and material to the polling booths on Friday.

Apart from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), indelible ink and other material required for polling, COVID 19 safety gear for polling officials were also moved to the polling booths. Collectors of the respective districts supervised the transport of the polling materials and the arrangements at the polling booths.

In Tiruchi district, elections are to be held for 398 wards in the Tiruchi Corporation, five municipalities and 14 town panchayats . As many as 1,929 candidates were in the fray. Three candidates have been elected unopposed in the district – for ward 10 in Thuraiyur Municipality, ward 13 in Thottiyam and ward 8 in Thathaiyengarpet Town Panchayats. Polling will be held in 1,258 booths in the district.

District Collector S.Sivarasu, after inspecting polling arrangements at the Golden Rock zonal office of the Tiruchi Corporation, disclosed that 157 polling booths in the district have been identified as vulnerable. Micro observers have been nominated to monitor the polling in the vulnerable booths. Polling would also be web streamed live from the vulnerable booths. As per High Court order, CCTVs are being installed at all the polling booths, he said.

Booth slips have been issued to 10,65,236 voters in the district, he claimed. Voters can produce any one of the 13 approved documents, including Aadhaar, Electors Photo Identity Cards and drivers licence, as proof of identity to exercise their franchise. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last one hour being earmarked for COVID 19 infected voters and those with symptoms of the infection. All voters would be required to wear face mask and follow the stipulated safety protocol while exercising their franchise, he said.