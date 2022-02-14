Colleges stare at eventuality of winding up M.Phil programme due to dismal demand

TIRUCHI Arts and science colleges in the region have their fingers crossed as there are strong indications that there will be dismal demand for M.Phil programme from the next academic year.

The enrolment for the programme has been on the decline for the last few years, in the wake of the University Grants Commission making PH.D., NET and SLET a minimum qualification for faculty members in colleges and universities.

Last year, Madras University discontinued M.Phil programme due to the dismal patronage. However, Higher Education Ministry instructed all universities to continue with the programme.

Colleges offered the programme out of compulsion. However, continuing with the programme was not financially viable, according to college heads.

Though abolition of M.Phil is envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020, the State Government's insistence on continuing with the programme was perplexing, a principal of a city college said.

"Even if the government insists, there will be no takers for M.Phil from the next academic year," he said.

On the other hand, colleges, in all probability, will face acute shortage of teachers with PH.d./ NET/ SLET qualifications in only a few years down the line.

"Against this backdrop, the government could play a role by imparting the necessary expert training for post-graduate students to get through the screening tests like NET/SLET," a senior teacher of a government-aided college said.

Getting through NET/SLET is a tough proposition for most of the candidates taking up the exams. It is because, there is no certainty about the ambit of content from which questions are framed.

In all likelihood, colleges will utilise the services of PG students or part-time Ph.D scholars for engaging the students, by assigning them the post of Teaching Fellow, after getting an undertaking that they will complete NET/SLET within a specific timeframe, it is learnt.