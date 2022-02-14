TIRUCHI IIM Tiruchi has seen through completion Postgraduate Certificate in Business Analytics and Applications (PGCBAA) by its first batch of 131 students.

The one-year programme, held on Sundays, is designed to help working professionals enhance their decision-making abilities using Business Analytics techniques.

Programme Director Gajanand said the programme was rigorous, and that it focussed not just on analytical tools and techniques but also on applying them for effective decision-making.

The first batch consisted of 96 male and 35 female students. Two-thirds were from an engineering background and one-third from other diverse domains such as hospitality, pharmaceutical, and banking. The graduation certificates were handed over virtually.

The Director of IIM-Tiruchi Pawan Kumar Singh said right decision-making requires both a scientific and an artistic approach. Even a small contribution through analytics gives a multiplier effect to organizations, he said.

Ranjitha Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education, also addressed the students.

The merit award winners from PGCBAA first batch constituted Ashish Agarwal, the topper, followed by Robin G Tharayil and Bharat Sham Narain who secured the second and third ranks respectively.