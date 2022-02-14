RPF seizes banned tobacco products from train

Teams rescue 26 runaway minor boys at Tiruchi Junction

The seizure of banned tobacco products by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the Railway Protection Force in one of the coaches of a long distance express train after its arrival at Tiruchi Junction a couple of days ago is one more in the long list of confiscation of such banned substances made by the squad since its formation a few months ago.

Tasked with the job of also checking illegal movement of narcotic substances or other banned products on board trains, the CPDS in Tiruchi Railway Division has seized several kilograms of banned tobacco products unauthorisedly transported in different trains in the last seven months. In addition to seizing tobacco products, Indian Made Foreign Liquor bottles which were found smuggled in trains were also confiscated by the squad. The CPDS which was constituted with the objective of preventing crimes against passengers including theft of their belongings was also instructed to focus on mounting a watch on child trafficking and movement of narcotic substances and other banned products in trains.

Initially, the CPDS was constituted at Tiruchi - a major station in Tiruchi Railway Division- in July last year in the wake of resumption of more passenger trains during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid steady rise in the movement of rail travellers. Months later, the Railway Protection Force authorities here constituted in late December a CPDS at Villupuram Junction - another important station falling under Tiruchi Division - entrusting it with the same task. Both CPDS - each headed by a Subordinate Officer of the RPF - functions directly under the Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Tiruchi Division. Personnel forming part of the squads have been spared from performing other duties so as to enable them to concentrate on their specific roles, say RPF authorities here. The squad members travel in plainclothes in trains looking out for suspicious elements and objects besides mounting a watch at Tiruchi and Villupuram railway junctions where several incoming and outgoing trains pass through. Sustained checks resulted in the seizure of a little over 855 kilograms of banned tobacco products by the Tiruchi and Villupuram squads with the bulk of it being at Tiruchi. The substances were found kept in bags which were lying unclaimed on board various trains when the squad conducted checks and noticed them below the passenger seats. Most of these banned products were found in trains coming from different North Indian states and those from Eastern part to Tiruchi Division, say the authorities. However, no arrests have been made during the seizure of the banned tobacco products as there were no claimants to these goods in trains, the authorities say. Apart from tobacco substances, the squad members have also seized over 800 Indian Made Foreign Liquor bottles transported illegally in trains. As part of their task, the squad members rescued 26 runaway minor boys at Tiruchi Junction since July last year and handed them over to the Child Help Desk in order to produce them before the Child Welfare Committee to reunite them with their respective parents. In one such instance, the squad members held three child traffickers at Tiruchi after they were found bringing seven minor boys for engaging them labourers. The child traffickers were handed over to the Government Railway Police for initiating appropriate legal action against them, said the sources. A senior RPF officer said instructions have also been given to the personnel of the force to keep a watch on illegal movement of wildlife products in trains. The CPDS personnel also attend to night trains and travel in trains passing through routes which have a history of crimes committed against passengers.