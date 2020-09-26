Awardee felicitated

A NSS volunteer of Bishop Heber COllege, M. Dharmasastha, who received the prestigious National Award for NSS for 2018-19 in the Volunteer category earlier this week from President Ramnath Govind through virtual mode was felicitated by Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar and Registrar G. Gopinath.
Dharmasastha attended the prestigious Republic Day parade in New Delhi in January and
is the only NSS volunteer from Tamil Nadu to receive the award consisting of a medal and a certificate, NSS Coordinator of Bharathidasan University A. Lakshmi Praba said. NSS Programme Officer of Bishop Heber College R. Ravi was present.
