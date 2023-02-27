Tiruchi woman faces hurdles as her year of birth is mentioned as 1900 in Aadhaar

February 27, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

A 41-year-old woman from Tiruchi has been struggling for more than four years to correct an error in the Aadhaar card, which shows her year of birth as 1900.

Born in 1982, S. Kavitha, a homemaker, has been living at Thayanur in Srirangam taluk in Tiruchi district along with her husband Srinivasan, a daily wage labourer, and two school-going girl children.

Ms. Kavitha, a member of a self-help group, claims she had been denied a loan due to the error when she approached a bank four years back. She had not even noticed it until the bank authorities pointed out the error in the Aadhaar.

She told The Hindu that she had brought the issue to the notice of the authorities twice during the weekly grievances redress meeting at Tiruchi Collectorate and twice at the taluk office at Srirangam.

When she approached an e-Seva centre, they asked for a valid document as proof of birth. The seventh-standard dropout from Periyar Maniyammai’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi says that she does not have any supporting documents as proof of her age. She claims to have lost her birth certificate and a certificate issued by the school.

She said the ration card issued to her also showed her year of birth as 1900. She is aggrieved that the authorities have not initiated any steps to rectify the error even after she submitted a medical certificate thrice from a doctor.

An official from the Revenue Department, when contacted, said the UIDAI Regional Office in Bengaluru is the authority to make changes with respect to the name and year of birth in Aadhaar. But those changes can only be done with valid supporting documents.