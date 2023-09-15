Tiruchi woman dies due to high fever

September 15, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

A woman patient, 26, who was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi following multiple organ failure and high fever passed away in the early hours of Friday. The hospital authorities have said it was not a case of dengue.

According to MGMGH sources, the homemaker was referred to the government facility from a private hospital in the city at around 7 p.m. “The patient had complained of high fever and was having fits. She was on ventilator and unconscious when brought to the MGMGH. We gave supportive treatment, but the patient died at 2 a.m. as she had suffered multiple organ damage, accompanied by septicemia,” a senior physician told The Hindu.

He added that the patient’s symptoms were not indicative of dengue, the mosquito-borne viral disease which is accompanied by high fever and body pain. “Dengue patients usually experience health issues only from the 10th day of being infected. The woman patient’s condition was one of acute infection. We are conducting more tests for further clarity on the cause of death,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.