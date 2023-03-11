ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi woman complains of cheating by loan Apps

March 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cybercrime unit of Tiruchi district rural police have registered a case against unidentified persons on the charges of extorting money from a woman from Nochiyam.

Police sources said that through a social media platform, K. Rani, 30, a native of Nochiyam near Manachanallur, had availed loans from a few mobile Apps and started repaying them.

Meanwhile, she received messages demanding higher repayment amounts and threatening to share her morphed pictures among her contacts on the social media. She had paid a total of ₹ 1,70,560 to the unknown persons and later came to know that she was cheated.

She lodged a complaint with the Tiruchi district cybercrime police. A case was registered under sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Information Technology Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. The police were on the lookout to arrest the unknown persons.

