‘Tiruchi Vizha’ celebrates the city’s can-do spirit

December 10, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

Weekend festival promotes camaraderie and culture

The Hindu Bureau

Artists performing ‘mayilattam’ at the cultural festival organised in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

A foot-tapping flash mob dance item and Kerala’s traditional chenda melam drums marked the launch of the inaugural edition of Tiruchi Vizha, an initiative to help the public celebrate the city’s art and popular culture, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being held over the weekend on the Anna Nagar Link Road in the city, the event is a joint public outreach project organised by the district administration, Tiruchi Corporation, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) — Tiruchi Zone, Young Indians, and a host of local commercial establishments.

In his address to the gathering on Saturday, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said, “Stress is an unfortunate fallout of urban living, as we begin to lose touch with our family and get caught up in the daily routine. Programmes like ‘Tiruchi Vizha’ will help us to break away from the competitive lifestyle and form an emotional connect with our city.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

M. Somasundaram, chairman of CII Tiruchi Zone, said that the weekend festival provided business concerns in the city an opportunity to create a more personal bond with the people. “The Tiruchi Vizha has been in the works for over five years now; this is our way to channel CII’s activities to be more people-centric,” he said.

Besides the cultural events on Saturday, the fiesta includes folk dance items, a walkathon, a food festival, art display, laser show and a Zumba demonstration on Sunday. Camps for health checkups and blood donation, a movie outing for orphanage inmates and retail store discounts are among the public events planned for Tiruchi Vizha, which is scheduled to end on Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US