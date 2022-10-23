Tiruchi Vision Document outlines schemes for the next 10 years

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi release the Tiruchi Vision Document on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Creation of new taluks, distribution of uninterrupted water supply round the clock in Tiruchi, establishment of Smart Classrooms in all schools of Tiruchi Corporation, construction of a new bus stand in Tiruverumbur, and setting up of a high-capacity bio-methanation plant in Tiruchi, construction of e-Seva centres in all villages of the district were key features of the Tiruchi Vision Document unveiled here on Saturday.

The document, drawn up by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar with inputs of all departments, Tiruchi City Corporation and municipalities in the district, including Manapparai and Thuraiyur, includes growth projections and infrastructure required for the people in the next 10 years.

“The district-level document has outlined the outlook of Tiruchi in the next 10 years. We will pool together various resources to achieve the targets,” said K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, who released the vision document at a function in the presence of Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as distribution of drinking water to residents of Tiruchi city, the document said the Corporation would soon embark on a new drinking water scheme to meet the requirements of the people in the next 30 years. As a pilot project, the civic body would launch a scheme of distributing drinking water 24x7 in one zone out of five zones in Tiruchi Corporation. The document also envisaged setting up of water meters in all households.

On road infrastructure, the document said that a new road would be laid along the eastern bund of Koraiyar and the Uyyakondan from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur road at an estimate of ₹320 crore. Mud roads to a length of 283 km in the city would be upgraded as concrete and paver block roads, besides relaying all roads dug up for underground drainage works. Similarly, roads which were five years old would also be relaid. The document said that untreated sewage was let into the Uyyakondan canal at 26 points in the city. Efforts would be made to prevent this practice. The sewage water would be diverted to a treatment plant as part of the underground drainage project. Mr. Kumar said the document would be circulated to the heads of departments and officials concerned. Time-bound action would be taken to implement the schemes in Tiruchi Corporation, municipalities and all panchayat unions.