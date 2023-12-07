Tiruchi Urban Development Authority yet to become functional

December 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

More than a year has passed since the State government issued an order over the establishment of the Tiruchi Urban Development Authority (TUDA). But there has been no progress either on the appointment of a Member-Secretary or in constructing an office complex to house the authority.

It was with the aim of planning, co-ordination, supervising, promoting and securing the planned development of Tiruchi that the State government issued an order on November 11, 2022, thereby declaring the formation of the Tiruchi Urban Development Authority. It was the sixth such authority after the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Coimbatore Urban Development Authority, Tiruppur Urban Development Authority, Madurai Urban Development Authority and Hosur Urban Development Authority constituted by the State government to streamline the development in fast developing areas.

As per the order, the Housing and Urban Development Department notified Tiruchi city and several neighbouring towns and villages under the jurisdiction of the TUDA. In addition to Tiruchi City Corporation, several town panchayats and villages in Srirangam, Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Tiruverumbur taluks were brought under the Tiruchi Urban Development Authority. They were brought under the single urban planning authority based on a survey undertaken in 2021-22 by the officials of Local Planning Authority in Tiruchi.

The State government has to appoint an Indian Administrative Service officer as Member-Secretary and other members of the authority. Similarly, an office has to be established to house the Member-Secretary and other staff members. However, no such appointments had been made so far. In the absence of a proper setup, the Local Planning Authority in Tiruchi continues to discharge its functions with the limited powers vested within to accord plan approval. The promoters with larger plans will have to go to Chennai for approval.

According to sources, the urban development authorities based in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruppur have just become partially functional only recently. It would take time for them to become fully functional. Attention will be shifted to Tiruchi once the other authorities become fully functional.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that it was expected that the Tiruchi Urban Planning Authority would become operational soon. It would enable the authorities to ensure planned expansion of Tiruchi and other notified areas.