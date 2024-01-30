GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi-Trivandrum, Tambaram-Nagercoil trains to be regulated

January 30, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchi Junction Intercity Express will be regulated at a convenient location because of track doubling work in the Tirunelveli-Melappalaiyam section. 

The Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express (22627) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location from January 31 to February 10.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchi Junction Intercity Express (22628) will be regulated for 15 minutes at a convenient location from January 31 to February 10. The Tambaram-Nagercoil Junction Antyodaya Superfast Express (20691) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on February 2, 3, 5 and 6, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

