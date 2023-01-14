Tiruchi traders register brisk flower sales despite upping prices

January 14, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Pongal festival has buoyed the market for flower traders in the city, as buyers snap up blooms for personal and commercial use at astronomical prices this week.

The post-lockdown scenario has opened up the sector, aided by the lifting of restrictions on religious services at places of worship, said industry players.

“Usually people prefer to buy mulla or mallipoo’ [varieties of jasmine] for Pongal, but since they are not in season now, they are selling for ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per kilo, which makes it unaffordable for many. So quite a few people this year are opting for ‘saamanthi’ (chrysanthemum), which is priced from ₹180-200 per kilo this week,” A.V.N. Raju, president, Srirangam Flower Commission Agents Association, told The Hindu on Saturday.

Mr. Raju said that the Srirangam market had experienced brisk sales this year, with the day’s stock sold out by early afternoon. “The prices will remain steady until the Pongal break, and then change with the seasons,” he said.

Business volume was high at Gandhi Market as well, where arali poo (oleander) was priced at ₹400 per kilo, sampangi (lily) at ₹150, Idly poo (jungle geranium) at ₹180, besides the jasmine varieties which went for ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 per kilo.

“The supply of jasmine has decreased due to winter and a high demand from customers who want to include it in the Pongal celebrations. We get rose (₹250 per kilo) from farms in Hosur and Bengaluru. The rest of the blooms are sourced from Dindigul and Tiruchi district, within 30-40 kilometre radius,” said M.I. Qutbuddin, president of Flower Commission Traders Association at Gandhi Market.

The rising cost of fuel had also added to the inflation, said the official. “Farmers and suppliers have to sell their flowers in Tiruchi within two to three hours of plucking them, to retain their freshness. But the market situation is such that they have to factor in the fuel cost as well to the final markup. Possibly this is why Kaatu malli [Malabar jasmine] that used to sell for ₹500 per kilo last year, has risen to ₹1,600 this week. The high price of petrol and diesel plays a crucial role in the flower business now,” said Mr. Qutbuddin.