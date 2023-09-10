Tiruchi tops Swachh Vayu Survekshan survey in the State, bags sixth place at National level

September 10, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City has been ranked sixth at the National level and tops the State in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan survey part of the National Clean Air Programme to assess the measures taken to improve air quality standards.

Swachh Vayu Survekshan survey, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was conducted to assess the measures taken to improve air quality in select 131 cities in the country. Tiruchi was among the 47 cities, with a population of more than 10 lakh, selected for the National Clean Air Programme.

In the survey, cities were assessed based on their self-assessment report submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board on various parameters such as biomass and municipal solid waste burning, dust on the roads, dust from construction and demolition waste, vehicular emissions, emissions from Industries, creating awareness among the public and improvement in PM10 concentrations.

On the occasion of the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7, the survey results were released at Bhopal. Indore, Agra, and Thane cities occupied the top three positions in the 10 lakh and above population category. Tiruchi was placed at sixth position, first in the State, with an overall score of 180.5. Chennai and Madurai were the other cities from Tamil Nadu that occupied 39th and 46th positions, respectively.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that the city was placed in a better position in the survey because of the slew of measures, including tree plantation drives to improve urban green cover, laying roads end-to-end to avoid silt accumulation and removal of dust on a daily basis, making construction net shed mandatory and settling the dust in the air using sprinklers. In the upcoming days, the administration would focus on increasing the pollution certification centres in the city, he added.

