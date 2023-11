November 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

GENERAL

District Central Library and Readers Forum: Library Week celebrations, painting contest on ‘Books - library-reading’ for students of Classes III to V in Corporation limits, Library premises, 10 a.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Hands-on training on ‘Dataset to deployment – a machine modelling approach,’ 10 a.m.