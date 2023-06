June 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

CULTURE

Nadha Sudha Rasam: Sri Swarnavarna Theerthar aradhana mahothsavam, vocal concert by Anupama Srimali and party, Sri Mulubagal Mutt, 41, South Chithirai Street, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Jamal Mohamed College: Faculty development programme, Hermon Cadruz, Director, Leaders Choice Wellness Training and Development, speaks on ‘Transforming creative minds,’ 9.30 a.m.

