Tiruchi Today

May 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur: Kodai Thirunal, Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 5.30 p.m.; pushpam sathupadi kandarulal, 5.45 p.m.; reaching Ulkodai Mandapam, 6.30 p.m.; thiruvaradhanam, 7 p.m.; purappadu, 8.45 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 9.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Sangam: Talk by C.K. Sivakumar, West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m.

District Administration: Farmers’ grievance redress meeting, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, presides, Collectorate, 10.30 a.m.

Rane Polytechnic Technical Campus: Annual Day and graduation ceremony, L. Lakshman, Chairman Emeritus, Rane Group and Managing Trustee, Rane Foundation, chief guest, 10.30 a.m.

CARE Business School: Workshop on ‘Resume building and interview skills,’ 10 a.m.