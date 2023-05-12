Tiruchi Today

HamberMenu
May 12, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Sri Ranga Nachiar Kodai thirunal – velikodai; Sri Ranga Nachiar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6.30 p.m.; reaching Velikodai Nalukal Mandapam, 7 p.m.; purappadu after pushpam sathupadi, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 8.45 p.m.

Hindu Samaya Mandram: Sri Seetha Kalyana Mahotsavam, Samashti Upanayanam – Ko puja, Veda Parayanam, Koratha Moolai, North Chithirai Street, Srirangam, 3 p.m.; Kuthuvilakku puja, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Indian Orthopaedic Association, Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States, TNOA, Tiruchi Orthopaedic Society and IMA: Continuing medical education programme on medico-legal cases, S. Lakshmi, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, chief guest, IMA Hall, Salai Road, 10.30 a.m.

CARE Business School: Lecture on ‘Digital Marketing’ by Ram Kumar, Director and CEO, Chennai Memes, 10 a.m.

SRM TRP Engineering College: Annual Day, 10 a.m.

