Tiruchi Today

May 09, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

RELIGION Sri Ranaganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Sri Ranga Nachiar Kodai thirunal – velikodai; Sri Ranga Nachiar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6.30 p.m.; reaching Velikodai Nalukal Mandapam, 7 p.m.; purappadu after pushpam sathupadi, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 8.45 p.m. GENERAL Tiruchi Tamil Sangam: S. Baskaran speaks on ‘Kamban patta padu,’ West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m. ADVERTISEMENT M.I.E.T. Engineering College: Sports Day, V. Baskaran, former Indian hockey captain, chief guest, 10 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

