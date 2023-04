Tiruchi Today

April 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Sri Namperumal Kodai Thirunal, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; reaching Velikodai Nalukal Mandapam, 7 p.m.; purappadu after Pushpam Sathupadi, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 9 p.m.

Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple, Rockfort: Chithirai car festival, Kailasa Parvatham-Anna vaganams, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi: Institute Day, Sudanshu Mani, former General Manager, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, chief guest, 10 a.m.

Anna University (BIT Campus): Department of Management Studies, ‘Business Boss,’ management festival, 10 a.m.

District Administration: Farmers grievance redress meeting, Collector’s Office, 10.30 a.m.

Tamil Sangam: N. Karthik speaks on ‘Yoga,’ West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m.

CARE College of Engineering: International conference on ‘Information and Communication Engineering,’ 10 a.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Value-added course in ‘Sensors and embedded system evaluation using Arduino,’ 10 am.