Tiruchi Today

February 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

GENERAL

Government Arts College: Inauguration of Students Tourism Club, T. Jagatheswari, District Tourism Officer, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Talk on ‘Learn with the leaders’ by V.R. Muthu, Chief Executive Officer, Idhayam Group of Companies, 10 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Chem-fiesta 2023, - inter collegiate extravaganza, 10 a.m.

Jamal Institute of Management: ‘Human capital convention,’ 9.30 a.m.

M.I.E.T. Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Ethical hacking,’ 10 a.m.