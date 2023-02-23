Tiruchi Today

February 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

RELIGION

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi, BHEL Complex: Brahmothsavam, thiruther vadam pidithal, 9 a.m.

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: Cultural outreach programme, bharathanatyam by M. Idihashini, Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

National College: Inauguration of Science Academies, workshop on ‘New developments in Chemistry,’ K. Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence, Bharathidasan University, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

Seethalakhsmi Ramaswami College: National Science Day, Lecture on ‘Increasing consumerism and its impact on the environment’ by Paul Ramesh, 10.30 a.m.; meet on self-help group women and social development, 11 a.m.

Holy Cross College: Zen Fiesta, inter collegiate competitions, 9 a.m.

Saranathan College of Engineering: SARA Hackathon, 9.30 a.m.

Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts: Presentation of certificates to dance and music students, 5 p.m.

Tamil Sangam: Mohamed Abubacker Siddique speaks on ‘Unavae marundhu,’ W.B.Road, 6.30 p.m.

SRM Group of Institutions: Home Away – Hostel Day, 5.30 p.m.

Santa Maria Matric Higher Secondary School: Annual Day, 4.30 p.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 to 10 p.m.