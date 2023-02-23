ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Today

February 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RELIGION

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi, BHEL Complex: Brahmothsavam, thiruther vadam pidithal, 9 a.m.

CULTURE

 Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: Cultural outreach programme, bharathanatyam by M. Idihashini, Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GENERAL

 National College: Inauguration of Science Academies, workshop on ‘New developments in Chemistry,’ K. Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence, Bharathidasan University, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

Seethalakhsmi Ramaswami College: National Science Day, Lecture on ‘Increasing consumerism and its impact on the environment’ by Paul Ramesh, 10.30 a.m.; meet on self-help group women and social development, 11 a.m.

 Holy Cross College: Zen Fiesta, inter collegiate competitions, 9 a.m.

Saranathan College of Engineering: SARA Hackathon, 9.30 a.m.

 Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts: Presentation of certificates to dance and music students, 5 p.m.

 Tamil Sangam: Mohamed Abubacker Siddique speaks on ‘Unavae marundhu,’ W.B.Road, 6.30 p.m.

 SRM Group of Institutions: Home Away – Hostel Day, 5.30 p.m.

 Santa Maria Matric Higher Secondary School: Annual Day, 4.30 p.m.

  Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 to 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US