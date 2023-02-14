ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Today

February 14, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RELIGION

Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur: Thirmozhi-Thiruvaimozhi thirunal, Thirumozhi Prabhandam sevithal, 6.30 p.m.; Thiruvaradhanam, 8 p.m.

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi, BHEL Complex: Brahmothsavam, Vishvaksenar purappadu, 6 p.m.

Tamil Sangam: Talk by Balachander, West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GENERAL

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Conference on ‘Pure and applied mathematical science,’ 9 a.m.

Bishop Heber College Heber Mun Society and Communication Club: Student Enrichment programme, 2 p.m.

Urumu Dhanalakshmi College Central Library: Webinar on DELNET resources and services, Sangeeta Kaul, Director, DELNET Developing Library Network, Jawaharlal Nehru University, resource person, 2.30 p.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on ‘Block chain management,’ 7 p.m.

M.A.M. School of Engineering: N. Thangaraj speaks on ‘Start-up opportunities,’ 11 a.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St. John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 to 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US