Tiruchi Today

February 14, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RELIGION

Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur: Thirmozhi-Thiruvaimozhi thirunal, Thirumozhi Prabhandam sevithal, 6.30 p.m.; Thiruvaradhanam, 8 p.m.

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi, BHEL Complex: Brahmothsavam, Vishvaksenar purappadu, 6 p.m.

Tamil Sangam: Talk by Balachander, West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Conference on ‘Pure and applied mathematical science,’ 9 a.m.

Bishop Heber College Heber Mun Society and Communication Club: Student Enrichment programme, 2 p.m.

Urumu Dhanalakshmi College Central Library: Webinar on DELNET resources and services, Sangeeta Kaul, Director, DELNET Developing Library Network, Jawaharlal Nehru University, resource person, 2.30 p.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on ‘Block chain management,’ 7 p.m.

M.A.M. School of Engineering: N. Thangaraj speaks on ‘Start-up opportunities,’ 11 a.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St. John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 to 10 p.m.

