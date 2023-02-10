Tiruchi Today

February 10, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

RELIGION

Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur: Thirumozhi Thiruvaimozhi Thirunal, Thirumozhi Prabhandam Sevithal, 6.30 p.m.; Thiruvaradhanam, 8 p.m.

CULTURE

Rasika Ranjana Sabha and Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram: Karakattam and Oyilattam by M. Padmanaban and party, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College campus, 6 p.m.

Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Mahotsavam: Vocal concert by M. Sudarshan and party, Koratha Moolai, North Chithirai Street, Srirangam, 6 p.m.; vocal by Sandeep Narayanan and party, 8 p.m.

Kalam: Introductory meet on Nandalala’s book, ‘Tiruchirapalli-Oorum Varalaru,’ Hotel Blossom, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna Science Centre Planetarium: Sky observation programme, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s College Department of Physics and Indian Spectrophysics Association: Coference on ‘Current research and advancements in materials science and spectroscopy,’ 9.30 a.m.

Bishop Heber College: Awareness run for drug free society, Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, flags off, 6 a.m.

Shrimathi Indira Gandhi College: Talk on Union Budget – key insights by G. Girish, chartered accountant, 12.30 p.m.

Cauvery College for Women: Sports Day, M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, chief guest, 3 p.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St. John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 to 10 p.m.