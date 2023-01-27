Tiruchi Today

January 27, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: ‘Thai ther’ festival, Sri Namperumal purappadu from kannadi arai, 4.15 a.m.; reaching Vagana Mandapam, 6.15 a.m.; purappadu in tholukinniyan,8 a.m.; purappadu in Yali vaganam from Vagana Mandapam, 6.30 p.m.; reaching kannadi arai, 9.15 p.m.

Sri Mariamman Temple, Samayapuram: Thai Poosam festival, Ambal thiruveedhi ula in Bhootha vaganam, 6 p.m.

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Thai Theppa utsavam, Swamy-Ambal purappadu in velli rishaba vaganam, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Guruguha Gana Sabha: Vocal concert by Srirangam S. Prasanna Venkatesh and party, Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Srirangam, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Indian Social Science Academy and Bharathidasan University: Indian Social Science Congress, public lecture on ‘Understanding the village in the Cauvery delta: Issues of representation,’ by Thanga. Jayaraman, writer, Cauvery College of Women campus, 7 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Department of Business Administration, lecture on ‘Basics of law’ by M. Abdul Salam, advocate, 11 am.

Seshasayee Institute of Technology: Annual day celebration and inauguration of main seating area of GSANC auditorium, A. Rajamanickam, Project Manager, Larsen and Toubro, Chennai, chief guest, 10.45 a.m.

Joseph Eye Hospital: Street play on ‘Eye awareness towards avoidable blindness,’ K.K. Nagar Bus Terminus, 9.45 a.m.

Chinmaya Vidyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Srirangam: Annual sports day, 9 a.m.

CARE International School: Exclusive meet with P.V. Sindhu, badminton Olympic medalist, for parents and students, 9 a.m.