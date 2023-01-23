Tiruchi Today

ADVERTISEMENT

January 23, 2023

Jamal Mohamed College: Workshop on ‘Epigraphy and Palm leaf Manuscripts,’ inaugural address by V. Latha, Head, Department of Sculpture, Tamil University, 9 a.m.

Holy Cross College: Conference on ‘ICT in Disability Rehabilitation and Management- Inclusive Development,’ A. Amarnath, Deputy Registrar (Admin.), NIEPMD, speaks, 9.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Seminar on ‘Indian economic Independence - progress and policy,’ N. Prasanna, Associate Professor, Bharathidasan University, speaks, 10 a.m.

 Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Seminar on ‘Amazon web services,’ 4.45 p.m.

CARE College of Engineering Women Empowerment Cell and Sexual Harassment Redressal Cell: National Girl Child Day, lecture by D. Karpaha Priya, Franchise Partner, T.I.M.E. Kids Preschools, 11.30 a.m.

