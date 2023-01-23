HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Today

January 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

GENERAL

Jamal Mohamed College: Workshop on ‘Epigraphy and Palm leaf Manuscripts,’ inaugural address by V. Latha, Head, Department of Sculpture, Tamil University, 9 a.m.

Holy Cross College: Conference on ‘ICT in Disability Rehabilitation and Management- Inclusive Development,’ A. Amarnath, Deputy Registrar (Admin.), NIEPMD, speaks, 9.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Seminar on ‘Indian economic Independence - progress and policy,’ N. Prasanna, Associate Professor, Bharathidasan University, speaks, 10 a.m.

 Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Seminar on ‘Amazon web services,’ 4.45 p.m.

CARE College of Engineering Women Empowerment Cell and Sexual Harassment Redressal Cell: National Girl Child Day, lecture by D. Karpaha Priya, Franchise Partner, T.I.M.E. Kids Preschools, 11.30 a.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.