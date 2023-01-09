ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Today

January 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Vaikunda Ekadasi festival, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, noon.; reaching Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam, 3 p.m.; Arayar seva, 5 to 7 p.m.; purappadu from mandapam, 9.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 10.30 p.m.; Moolavar Muthangi Seva: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; paramapadavasal open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hindu Samaya Mandram: Dhanur masa bhajan, near Thayar Sannidhi, Srirangam, 5 a.m.

Sri Anantha Krishna Varatharaja Perumal Temple, Angarai: Dhanur masa bhajans, 5.30 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GENERAL

National Institute of Technology and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Thiruvanathapuram: Inauguration of Centre of Excellence in Emergency Response Support System, C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, chief guest, 6.30 p.m.

Institution of Engineers: Talk on Search Engine Optimisation by A.N. Gnanajeevan, Lecturer, Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, institution building, BHEL campus, 5.30 p.m.

Holy Cross College: International conference on ‘Recent trends in application of mathematics,’ 9.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Hostel Day, G. Gnanasambandan, writer-actor, chief guest, 5 p.m.

Sharon: Pongal celebrations with visually and hearing impaired persons, Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, RANA Hospital, chief guest, Community Hall, St.Therese Church, Crawford, 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US