Tiruchi Today

January 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Vaikunda Ekadasi festival, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, noon.; reaching Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam, 3 p.m.; Arayar seva, 5 to 7 p.m.; purappadu from mandapam, 9.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 10.30 p.m.; Moolavar Muthangi Seva: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; paramapadavasal open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hindu Samaya Mandram: Dhanur masa bhajan, near Thayar Sannidhi, Srirangam, 5 a.m.

Sri Anantha Krishna Varatharaja Perumal Temple, Angarai: Dhanur masa bhajans, 5.30 a.m.

GENERAL

National Institute of Technology and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Thiruvanathapuram: Inauguration of Centre of Excellence in Emergency Response Support System, C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, chief guest, 6.30 p.m.

Institution of Engineers: Talk on Search Engine Optimisation by A.N. Gnanajeevan, Lecturer, Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, institution building, BHEL campus, 5.30 p.m.

Holy Cross College: International conference on ‘Recent trends in application of mathematics,’ 9.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Hostel Day, G. Gnanasambandan, writer-actor, chief guest, 5 p.m.

Sharon: Pongal celebrations with visually and hearing impaired persons, Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, RANA Hospital, chief guest, Community Hall, St.Therese Church, Crawford, 4 p.m.

