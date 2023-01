Tiruchi Today

January 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Vaikunda Ekadasi festival, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, noon; reaching Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam, 3 p.m.; Arayar seva, 5 to 7 p.m.; purappadu from mandapam, 9.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 10.30 p.m.; Moolavar Muthangi Seva – 6 to 9 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.; paramapada vaasal open from 1 to 8 p.m.

Hindu Samaya Mandram: Dhanur Masa bhajan, near Thayar Sannidhi, Srirangam, 5 a.m.

Sri Anantha Krishna Varatharaja Perumal Temple: Dhanur masa bhajans, Angarai, 5.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Tiruchi District Pensioners’ Association: Meeting, association office, Walajah Road, Woraiyur, 10.30 a.m.