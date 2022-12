December 18, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

RELIGION

Hindu Samaya Mandram: Dhanur masa bhajan, near Thayar Sannidhi, Srirangam, 5 a.m.

Sri Anandha Krishna Varatharaja Perumal Temple, Angarai: Dhanur masa bhajans, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Ranga Academy of Fine Arts: Kaisika Ekadasi, special music concert by Sneha and troupe, felicitations by Uma Maheshwari, Professor and Head, Department of Music, Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts, Sri Vigyananidhi Sabhamandir Marriage Hall, 6 p.m.