Tiruchi Today

December 09, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

CULTURE District Administration, Tiruchi Corporation, Confederation of Indian Industry and Young Indians: Tiruchi Vizha, Anna Nagar Link Road, 6 p.m.; bharathanatyam, 7 p.m.; stage show about Tiruchi, 7.15 p.m.; folk fest evening, 8 p.m.; food fest 6 p.m. ADVERTISEMENT Rasika Ranjana Sabha: Theatre festival, ‘Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam,’ – dance drama by S. Sruthi, FGN Hall, West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m. GENERAL Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Virtual alumnae meet, 10.35 a.m. M.A.M. School of Engineering: Graduation Day, P. Hariharan, Director, Centre for Constituent Colleges, Anna University Chennai, chief guest, 10 a.m. Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti: Faculty development programme on Curriculum, pedagogy and assessment, M. Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Dr.SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science, resource person, 10 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

