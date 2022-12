Tiruchi Today

December 04, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

CULTURE Rasika Ranjana Sabha: Theatre festival, ‘Kaasalavu Nesam,’ drama by T.V. Varatharajan and troupe, FGN Hall, West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m. ADVERTISEMENT GENERAL Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Seminar on ‘Financial literacy and financial markets,’ 10 a.m. St. Joseph’s College: Shepherd Extension Department, Christmas and New Year celebrations, 11.30 a.m. M.I.E.T. Engineering College: Inauguration of Civil Engineering Students Association, 10.30 a.m. CARE College of Engineering: STTP on ‘Research trends in antenna design and beyond applications,’ 10 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

