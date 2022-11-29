  1. EPaper
Tiruchi Today

November 29, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Entrepreneurship awareness programme sponsored by Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute - Tamil Nadu, talk by Tresa Lavanya, CEO, Anglo Hub Training, Tiruchi, 2 p.m.

AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women: Self-driven activity on ‘Green Marketing Ideas for Eco-minded Entrepreneurs,’ talk by M. Manimekalai, Assistant Professor, Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, 10 a.m.

Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School: Seminar on ‘Health and Wellness Series,’ life-support training by G. Mukesh Mohan, Managing Director, Mukesh Arthro Care Hospital, 2.30 p.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Short-term professional placement training for undergraduate students, 10 a.m.

M.A.M. Business School: Session on ‘Professional Ethics and Human Values’ by R. Indhumathi, Executive Director, SCOPE, Tiruchi, 3 p.m.

