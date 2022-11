Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple: Unjal thirunal, Sri Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 6.15 p.m.; Unjal kandarulal, 7.15 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, Woraiyur, 8.45 p.m.

Sri Rama Bhajan Mutt: Sri Rukmani Kalyana vaibhavam, Mela Agraharam, Manachanallur, 10 a.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Sangam: Kamban Vizha, ‘Ilaignar arangam,’ N. Vijayasundari presides, West Boulevard Road, 10.30 a.m.; Pattimandram, Radhakrishnan Madhu moderates, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Handball Association: Installation of office-bearers, Pritpal Singh Saluja, secretary general, Handball Federation of India, chief guest, Hotel PL.A. Krishna Inn, 10 a.m.