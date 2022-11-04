Tiruchi Today

The Hindu Bureau
November 04, 2022 19:54 IST

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple: Unjal thirunal, Sri Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 6.15 p.m.; Unjal kandarulal, 7.15 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, Woraiyur, 8.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Sangam: Kamban Vizha, special address by ‘Sivakasi’ Ramachandran, West Boulevard Road, 6 p.m.

Arangan Chamber of Music: Presentation of Thilagam award, A.K.C. Natarajan, clarinet maestro, presides, Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya campus, Thennur, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

District Administration and District Employment and Career Guidance Centre: Private job fair, Seshashayee Institute of Technology campus, Ariyamangalam, 9 a.m.

Anna University BIT Campus: Graduation Day, S.V. Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi, chief guest, Kalaiarangam, near Central Bus Stand, 11.30 a.m.

Bharathidasan University Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development: Passing out ceremony of SUITS, M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, presides, Khajamalai campus,10.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association: Language rights protection conference, Madukkur Ramalingam, presides, Kalaignar Arivalayam, 5 p.m.

AIMAN College of Arts and Science and Indian Oil Corporation: Vigilance Awareness Week, programme on ‘Corruption-free India,’ competitions for students, 10 a.m.

