Tiruchi Today
RELIGION
Ponni Kala Kendra: Sri Siddhi Vinayagar Temple, maha kumbabishekam, cultural festival, Sri Valli Kalyanam - puppet show by Sri Murugan Sangeetha Bommalatta Sabha, Ponni Delta Amphitheatre, Thiruvanaikovil, 6 p.m.
GENERAL
AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women: College Day, I.S. Parveen Sultana, professor of Tamil, Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women, chief guest, 11 a.m.
National College: Library Day celebration, 11.30 a.m.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.