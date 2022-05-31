Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Ponni Kala Kendra: Sri Siddhi Vinayagar Temple, maha kumbabishekam, cultural festival, Sri Valli Kalyanam - puppet show by Sri Murugan Sangeetha Bommalatta Sabha, Ponni Delta Amphitheatre, Thiruvanaikovil, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women: College Day, I.S. Parveen Sultana, professor of Tamil, Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women, chief guest, 11 a.m.

National College: Library Day celebration, 11.30 a.m.