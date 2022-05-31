Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Ponni Kala Kendra: Sri Siddhi Vinayagar Temple, maha kumbabishekam, cultural festival, musical discourse by S. Subashini and party, Ponni Delta Amphitheatre, Thiruvanaikovil, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Nadha Sudha Rasam: Music programme by Subramani Siva-Harish Narayanan and party, Sri Vignananidhi Sabha Mandir Kalyana Mandapam, South Chithirai Street, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

GST and Central Excise Commissionerate: Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav, awareness walkathon on World No Tobacco Day, GST and Central Excise Office, 6.30 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College and Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology: Valediction of Young Students Scientists Programme, ‘Aisha’ Natarajan, writer, chief guest, 3 p.m.

National College and Apollo Shine Foundation: No Tobacco Day, poster presentation, 11.30 a.m.