Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Samayapuram Mariamman Temple: Panchaprakara festival, maha abishekam, procession of deity on golden lion mount, 10 p.m.

Rockfort Thayumanavasamy Temple: Chithira car festival, abisheka aradhana for Siragiri Dakshinamoorthy Swami and Ursava Murthys, 5 p.m.; Swami Ambal yathasthanam serthal with thirumurai parayanam, 7 p.m.

Amoor Sri Ramanavami Bhajan Samaj Trust: Sri Ramanavami Mahotsavam, laksharchanai, 8 a.m.; nalayira divya prabanja sevai, 10.30 a.m.; ramasankeerthanam by Smarane Sukam troupe, 3 p.m.; divyhanama bhajan by Nangavaram Sriman Ramesh Bhagavathar and party, 5 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Mangal Home Builders: Discourse on 'Miracles of Mahaperiyava' by P. Pattabiraman, 21/33, Gangeyam Apartments, Chennai Main Road, opposite Samayapuram Mariamman Temple arch, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

National College: Rajaji Memorial Endowment Lecture, P.S. Ramamohan Rao, former Governor, delivers lecture on ‘Constitution and governance in India,’ 10.30 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Inauguration of Young Student Scientist Programme of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, special address by Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, State Planning Commission, Government of Tamil Nadu, 3 p.m.; special lecture on 'Understanding cinema' by Kasthuri Raja, Film Director, 11.30 a.m.

M.A.M. School of Engineering: Awareness programme on Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India - Tamil Nady by P. Vignesh, Field Coordinator, Anna University, BIT Campus, Tiruchi, 11 a.m.

Chidambaram Pillai College for Women: Motivation Day, K.S. Anbuselvan, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime police station, Tiruchi, presides and distributes prizes; G. Ravindran, former Head, Department of English, St. Joseph's College, delivers Motivation Day address, 10 a.m.

Aiman College of Arts and Science for Women: Meeting on ‘An Exposure to Astro Physics,’ sessions by J. Manohar, State Coordinator, Tamil Nadu Astronomical Science Society, and Bala Bharathi, founder president, Tiruchi Astro Club, 9.30 a.m.


