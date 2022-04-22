Tiruchi Today

Tiruchirapalli

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Chithirai car festival, Sri Namperumal purappadu in Simha vaganam from Vagana Mandapam, 4.30 a.m.; reaching Vagana Mandapam, 6 a.m.; purappadu, 8 a.m.; reaching Sowcar Asthana Mandapam, 9 a.m.; purappadu in Yali vaganam, 6.30 p.m.; reaching kannadi arai, 9.15 p.m.

AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women: Special Iftar, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

District Employment Office and Readers’ Forum: World Book Day, book review contest, 10 a.m.

M.A.M. College of Education: Graduation Day, M. Govindan, Controller of Examinations (in charge), Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, chief guest, 10.30 a.m.

Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti: Seminar on ‘Good ways to gain IT experience and breakthrough,’ 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: Introductory meet on ‘Thani,’ authored by Athmanathan, Pazha Nedumaran, president, Tamizhar Desiya Munnani, chief guest, Hotel Arun, 4 p.m.

M.A.M.B School: Talk on ‘Workplace sexual harassment’ by R.Sridevi, advocate, 11 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Hostel Day, G. Sivagurunathan, secretary, Tiruchi Humour Club, chief guest, 5.30 p.m.

Hindu Mission Hospital and Dr.K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation: Mammogram screening for women above 35 years, hospital premises, 9 a.m.

CARE College of Engineering: NSS special camp, free eye screening camp, 9 a.m.


