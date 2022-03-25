Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni festival, Chandrasekarar-Anandavalli Ambigai purappadu, 6 p.m.

Sri Abhaya Varadha Anjaneyar Temple: Discourse by Tiruchi Kalyana Raman, Priya Sudarshana Apartment complex, Melur Road, Srirangam, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Bishop Heber College: Graduation Day, C. Jebasihamony, Deputy Director, Engine Assembly and Integration Entity, ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, chief guest, 10.30 a.m.; Department of Social Work: Catharsis 2022- cultural meet of budding social workers, J. Joseph Ananda Raj, Assistant Controller-Assessment and Certification, National Academy of RUDSETI, inaugurates, 9 a.m.; valediction, 4.30 p.m.

Hindu Mission Hospital and Dr.K.Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation: Mammogram screening for women above 35 years of age, hospital premises, 9 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Sports Day, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, chief guest, 2 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Sports meet for women, P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Corporation Commissioner, chief guest, 3.30 p.m.

Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts: Sports meet, D. Prasanna Balaji, Vice Principal, National, College, chief guest, R.C. Higher Secondary School campus, 9 a.m.

Islamic Literary Society, Jamal Mohamed College-Department of Tamil and Universal Publications: M.R.M. Abdur Raheem centenary celebration, Jamal Mohamed College campus, 10 a.m.; K.M. Kader Mohideen, president, Indian Union Muslim League, releases book and delivers valedictory address, 4 p.m.

Chidambaram Pillai College for Women: NSS special camp, Manachanallur, 10 a.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2022 7:36:49 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tiruchi-today/article65259124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY