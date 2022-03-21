Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni festival, Chandrasekarar pattam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Jamal Mohamed College Thaneer Students Environment Club, Departments of Forest and Water Resources: World Forest Day and World Water Day – workshop on Protection of forest and water resources, 9.30 a.m.

Bishop Heber College Department of Actuarial Science and Life Insurance Corporation of India: Actsum 2022 – international conference on Emerging trends in actuarial profession, 9.30 a.m.

CARE College of Engineering: Awareness programme on World Water Day, 3.30 p.m.

THANJAVUR

Sri Venkatachalapathy Temple- Oppiliappankovil: Panguni festival, Velli thirupallakku, 8 a.m.; Velli Adi Sesha vaganam, 7 p.m.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Amirdha Kadeswarar Temple, Thirukadavur: Mahakumbabisheka vizha, homam, deeparadhana, 7.35 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

State Minorities Commission: Oratorical competition for students, Collector P.Sri Venkada Priya, inaugurates, Thanthai Hans Roever College campus, 9 a.m.