Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni festival, Kalyana Sundaramoorthy utsavam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Holy Cross College Departments of Rehabilitation Science and Audiology and Speech Language Pathology and Indian Paediatric Association-Tiruchi Chapter: World Down Syndrome Day, S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, speaks, 9.30 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College Thaneer Students Environment Club, Departments of Forest and Water Resources: World Forest Day and World Water Day – workshop on ‘Protection of forest and water resources,’ ‘9.30 a.m.

Bishop Heber College Department of Actuarial Science and Life Insurance Corporation of India: Actsum 2022 – international conference on ‘Emerging trends in actuarial profession’ and signing of MoU, 9.30 a.m.; Heberian Innovation Grooming Hub: Workshop on ‘Literacy for video production,’ Rev. Fr. Dr. Susai Manickam, Head, Department of Media Studies, Anugraha Institute of Social Sciences, Dindigul, resource Person, 9 am.

Chidambaram Pillai College for Women, Manachanallur: Lecture on ‘Mathematical modelling via differential equations’ by A. Ramesh Babu, Assistant Professor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, 10 a.m.

THANJAVUR

Sri Venkatachalapathy Temple- Oppiliappankovil: Panguni festival, Velli thirupallakku, 8 a.m.; Velli Surya Prabhai, 7 p.m.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Amirdha Kadeswarar Temple, Thirukadavur: Mahakumbabisheka vizha, homam, deeparadhana, 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.; kumbabishekam of Sri Siddhi Vinayagar and other shrines, 9.15 a.m.

TIRUVARUR

Sri Seshapureeswarar Temple: Raghu-Kethu peyarchi, special pujas, homam, archana, 3.13 p.m.

PERAMBALUR

Thanthai Hans Roever College: World Poetry Day, talk by G. Moorthy, Head, Department of English, Government Arts and Science College, Veppanthattai, 10 a.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2022 7:29:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tiruchi-today/article65243167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY