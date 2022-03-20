Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni festival, Kalyana Sundaramoorthy utsavam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Holy Cross College Departments of Rehabilitation Science and Audiology and Speech Language Pathology and Indian Paediatric Association-Tiruchi Chapter: World Down Syndrome Day, S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, speaks, 9.30 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College Thaneer Students Environment Club, Departments of Forest and Water Resources: World Forest Day and World Water Day – workshop on ‘Protection of forest and water resources,’ ‘9.30 a.m.

Bishop Heber College Department of Actuarial Science and Life Insurance Corporation of India: Actsum 2022 – international conference on ‘Emerging trends in actuarial profession’ and signing of MoU, 9.30 a.m.; Heberian Innovation Grooming Hub: Workshop on ‘Literacy for video production,’ Rev. Fr. Dr. Susai Manickam, Head, Department of Media Studies, Anugraha Institute of Social Sciences, Dindigul, resource Person, 9 am.

Chidambaram Pillai College for Women, Manachanallur: Lecture on ‘Mathematical modelling via differential equations’ by A. Ramesh Babu, Assistant Professor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, 10 a.m.

THANJAVUR

Sri Venkatachalapathy Temple- Oppiliappankovil: Panguni festival, Velli thirupallakku, 8 a.m.; Velli Surya Prabhai, 7 p.m.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Amirdha Kadeswarar Temple, Thirukadavur: Mahakumbabisheka vizha, homam, deeparadhana, 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.; kumbabishekam of Sri Siddhi Vinayagar and other shrines, 9.15 a.m.

TIRUVARUR

Sri Seshapureeswarar Temple: Raghu-Kethu peyarchi, special pujas, homam, archana, 3.13 p.m.

PERAMBALUR

Thanthai Hans Roever College: World Poetry Day, talk by G. Moorthy, Head, Department of English, Government Arts and Science College, Veppanthattai, 10 a.m.